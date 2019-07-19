Today in New Delhi, India
India’s mixed relay silver at Asian Games 2018 set to be upgraded to gold

India are in line to get the Asian Games gold in 4x400 mixed relay with Kemi Adekoya of Bahrain being handed a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for failing a dope test.

India’s mixed relay team of Mohammad Anas, Hima Das, Arokia Rajiv and M R Poovamma had won the silver.(File/PTi)

India are in line to get the Asian Games gold in 4x400 mixed relay with Kemi Adekoya of Bahrain being handed a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for failing a dope test. The ban on Adekoya, who was part of the gold winning team, means India's silver is set to be upgraded.

The AIU said that Adekoya’s results between August 24, 2018 and November 26, 2018 will be disqualified.

Following the race, India had officially lodged a complaint against Bahrain for obstruction, but it was turned down.

Adekoya had also won the 400m hurdles gold at the Asian Games with India’s Anu Raghavan finishing fourth. Raghavan is in line for the bronze.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 23:07 IST

