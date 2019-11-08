e-paper
India to host 2023 Hockey Men’s World Cup

India will host the Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023 while Spain and Netherlands will jointly host Women’s World Cup in 2022, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Friday.

other-sports Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Indian men’s hockey team.
File image of Indian men’s hockey team.(PTI)
         

India will host the Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023 while Spain and Netherlands will jointly host Women’s World Cup in 2022, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Friday. The venues will be announced by the host nations.

“On the occasion of its last meeting of the year today in Lausanne, the Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has selected India to host the 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup (13-29 January 2023) and Spain and the Netherlands to co-host the 2022 FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup (1-17 July 2022),” the FIH statement read.

India will, thus, become the first country to stage four men’s Hockey World Cups after having hosted the showpiece in 1982 (Mumbai), 2010 (New Delhi) and 2018 (Bhubaneswar). The Netherlands’ had hosted three men’s tournaments. 

The country will be completing 75 years of independence in 2023 and so Hockey India wanted to host the World Cup to showcase the growth of the sport in the country on that occasion. India was among the three nations -- Belgium and Malaysia are the other two -- to have presented bids to host the next edition of the men’s World Cup. For the Women’s World Cup, five countries -- Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Malaysia and New Zealand -- had presented their bids. The competition format of the 2023 World Cup will be the same as the last edition.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “FIH has received excellent bids to host these prestigious events. It was therefore a difficult choice to make. Since the primary mission of FIH is to grow the sport worldwide - which of course requires to make investments -, the income-generation potential of each bid has played an important role in the decision.”

Commenting on the organization of the FIH Hockey World Cups, he added: “We will work closely with the Local Organizing Committees on the sustainability and legacy aspects of these events.”

((With PTI inputs))

