India vs Australia, Champions Trophy hockey final, live score: IND trail AUS 0-1 at half-time

The Indian hockey team are going up against world No.1 and defending champions Australia in the final of the Champions Trophy in Breda on Sunday. Australia have won the tournament a record 14 numbers of times while this is India’s only second, and consecutive, final in the history of the event. The reigning World Champions defeated India 3-1 in the penalties after the regulation time score read 0-0 two years ago in London. Get live score of India vs Australia, Champions Trophy hockey final, here.

20:26 hrs IST: And another penalty corner for India. Will they make this one count?

20:23 hrs IST: And here starts the second half

20:15 hrs IST: Half-time and Australia lead India 1-0! What an exciting first half this has been

20:10 hrs IST: It is Blake Govers who has scored for the defending champions in the 24th minute and what a drag flick it was, precise and fast

20:08 hrs IST: PC for Australia now! Their first one and they take 1-0 lead!

20:05 hrs IST: Australia maintain ball possession and the game is being played in the Indian half

20:00 hrs IST: Penalty corner for India! And good defence by the Australians, charging forward. Still 0-0

19:57 hrs IST: Here begins the second quarter. Who will break the deadlock?

19:55 hrs IST: Goalless after the first quarter!

19:53 hrs IST: Superb chance for India.... oh just missed.. These kind of chances need to be converted if India want to win this event

19:51 hrs IST: Another penalty corner and another PC missed

19:49 hrs IST: Penalty corner for India and they mess it up! What a poor pass from Manpreet Singh from the spot

19:47 hrs IST: Australia had a good chance there and almost scored. They just could not control the ball at the end. The Indian defence has to be careful of not giving away an early lead

19:45 hrs IST: Good stuff from India. They are matching the reigning champions currently in terms of pace, possession and skill

19:42 hrs IST: India maintain possession in the beginning phase of the match

19:40 hrs IST: The anthems have been sung and it is time for the match to begin

19:38 hrs IST: And the Netherlands have beaten Olympic champions Argentina 2-0 in the bronze medal playoff match

19:35 hrs IST: Meanwhile Belgium beat Pakistan 2-1 in a penalty shoot out after regulation time score read 2-2

19:30 hrs IST: In Champions Trophy, the two teams have played 16 times with Australia winning 12 times, India twice and two games have ended as draws

19:25 hrs IST: The two teams have played each other 123 times with Australia winning a whopping 82 games while India only 22. 19 games have ended in draws

19:20 hrs IST: Australia had beaten India 3-2 in the league phase and are undoubtedly the favourites. They are ranked No.1 in the world, the defending champions and also the reigning World Champions

19:15 hrs IST: India have never won the event. They have only reached the final twice -- 2016 and 2018 -- basically the last edition and this one

19:10 hrs IST: Australia have won the Champions Trophy a record 14 times and will be gunning for their 15th crown. Australia have won six of the last seven Champions Trophy titles

19:05 hrs IST: This is a repeat of the last edition’s final two years ago in London where Australia beat India 3-1 in the penalties after the regulation time score read 0-0

19:00 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Champions Trophy final between India and Australia

India had lost 2-3 to Australia during the league stage on June 27 and this is a chance for coach Harendra Singh’s team to earn redemption.

The two teams have played 123 games against each other with Australia winning 82 and India only 22 while 19 have ended as draws.