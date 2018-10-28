Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

India vs Pakistan live updates, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India eye title

By HT Correspondent | Oct 28, 2018 22:39 IST
highlights

In what is expected to be a mouth watering clash India take on Pakistan in the final of Asian Champions Trophy Hockey on Sunday. India got the better of Japan 3-2 in the semifinal on Sunday while Pakistan scraped past Malaysia 3-1 in the penalty shoot out after the match ended 4-4 at the end of the stipulated time. In the earlier meeting of the two sides India came back from a goal down to beat archrivals 3-1.

Catch all the action as it unfolds when India take on Pakistan in the final of Asian Champions Trophy.

22:38 hrs IST

Rain Delay

Looks like there will be a delay at the start of the game. It’s raining heavily in Muscat.

22:32 hrs IST

Last meeting

India beat Pakistan 3-1 in the last meeting, which was in this tournament.

22:15 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

Hello and Welcome to Hindustan Times’ live blog of Asian Champions Trophy Final between India and Pakistan.