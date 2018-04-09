Injured English sprinter Adam Gemili out of CWG 100m final duel with Yohan Blake

English star sprinter Adam Gemili said he was “hugely gutted” after injury forced him out of Monday’s 100m final at the Commonwealth Games. (CWG live updates)

The 24-year-old, who took silver in Glasgow four years ago, was seen as one of the prime threats to race favourite Yohan Blake of Jamaica.

But just hours before the 100m final, one of the highlights of the Games on Australia’s Gold Coast, Gemili released a statement on social media saying: “I’m hugely gutted to announce that I have had to withdraw from the 100m final due to an injury sustained during the semi-final yesterday.

“I am so proud to represent Team England and it’s devastating not to have the chance to compete tonight, but doctors have said I am unable to take part.”