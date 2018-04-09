Weightlifter Pardeep Singh settles for silver after Samoan showdown at CWG

Indian weightlifters continued their rich form at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with Pardeep Singh winning silver in the men’s 105 kg division on Monday. (CWG live updates)

Pardeep’s silver was bitter sweet as he came agonisingly close to a gold but eventually settled for second spot after a close contest with Samoa’s Sanele Mao.

Pardeep, the Commonwealth Championships gold-medallist, lifted 352 kg (152 kg snatch + 200 kg clean and jerk) to claim the second spot after an exciting showdown with Mao.

The 23-year-old went for a 211 kg lift, which would have been a new Commonwealth and CWG record in clean and jerk, but could not pull it off . His second attempt at 209 kg was declared invalid by the jury despite getting the judges’ nod as his elbow had pressed out.

Mao also dropped his final attempt of 211 kg but managed to lift 206 kg in his second chance. He finished with a total of 360 kg (154kg+206kg).

With Pardeep’s silver, India’s total medal count is 13, with seven gold, three silver and bronze medals.