IOC ‘considering different scenarios’ for Tokyo Olympics: Bach

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 08:36 IST

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said the organisation was “considering different scenarios” for the Tokyo Games on Friday, but was optimistic about holding the event as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“Of course we are considering different scenarios, but we are contrary to many other sports organisations or professional leagues in that we are four-and-a-half months away from the Games,” Bach told the New York Times.