e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / IOC ‘considering different scenarios’ for Tokyo Olympics: Bach

IOC ‘considering different scenarios’ for Tokyo Olympics: Bach

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said the organisation was “considering different scenarios” for the Tokyo Games on Friday, but was optimistic about holding the event as scheduled

other-sports Updated: Mar 20, 2020 08:36 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) attends a news conference after an Executive Board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 4, 2020.
Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) attends a news conference after an Executive Board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 4, 2020. (Reuters)
         

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said the organisation was “considering different scenarios” for the Tokyo Games on Friday, but was optimistic about holding the event as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“Of course we are considering different scenarios, but we are contrary to many other sports organisations or professional leagues in that we are four-and-a-half months away from the Games,” Bach told the New York Times.

tags
top news
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
Live: Olympic flame arrives in Japan amid worries over coronavirus impact
Live: Olympic flame arrives in Japan amid worries over coronavirus impact
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
Covid-19 outbreak: When will coronavirus epidemic peak in the country?
Covid-19 outbreak: When will coronavirus epidemic peak in the country?
EPFO may struggle to meet 8.5% interest rate commitment amid market bloodbath
EPFO may struggle to meet 8.5% interest rate commitment amid market bloodbath
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
Hyundai Venue 1.5 diesel BS 6 launched, priced from Rs 8.09 lakh
Hyundai Venue 1.5 diesel BS 6 launched, priced from Rs 8.09 lakh
How to spot fake news on WhatsApp in times of coronavirus
How to spot fake news on WhatsApp in times of coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports