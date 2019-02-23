ISSF World Cup: Apurvi Chandela shatters 10m air rifle world record

India’s Apurvi Chandela shattered the world record on her way to the gold medal in women’s 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup here Saturday.

The Indian shot an astonishing 252.9 to win the top prize on day one of the competitions at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. China’s Ruozhu Zhao bagged silver with 251.8, while another Chinese Xu Hong (230.4) finished the tournament’s first final with a bronze.

Such was Chandela’s dominance in the eight-women final that she finished the event a staggering 1.1 points ahead of the silver medallist.

Chandela, who had secured a Tokyo Olympic quota in the last World Championships, was fourth in the qualifications with 629.3.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 15:17 IST