Joshna Chinappa enters semifinals in Macau Open

Third seed Joshna Chinappa moved into the semifinals of the Macau Open with a convincing 11-8, 11-2, 11-9 win over fifth seed Mayar Hany of Egypt in Macau on Friday.

However, men’s second seed Saurav Ghosal suffered an unexpected exit with sixth seed Greg Lobban of Scotland chalking out a 6-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-8 win for a last four place.

Earlier, Ghosal had an energy-sapping second round against compatriot Mahesh Mangaonkar. The scoreline read 9-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-2, 11-9 after a marathon clash lasting 77 minutes.

So frustrated was Mahesh at the missed opportunity that he flung his racket on to the front wall.

For Joshna, after a bye in the first round, it was a fairly easy outing against New Zealand’s Amanda Landers-Murphy. The Indian won in straight games 11-5, 11-8, 11-9. Knowing the Kiwi’s penchant for the volleys, Joshna ensured her rival was not given much of that privilege and the ploy worked.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 21:14 IST