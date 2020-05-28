e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Kabaddi superstar Anup Kumar talks about his police duty in Covid-19 lockdown

Kabaddi superstar Anup Kumar talks about his police duty in Covid-19 lockdown

Anup Kumar was deployed as a Police Inspector for the Haryana Police Department during the phase. The Kabaddi superstar has been serving the nation during this tough period of COVID 19.

other-sports Updated: May 28, 2020 16:46 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Anup Kumar.
Anup Kumar.(Pro Kabaddi League)
         

With the whole world facing a pandemic in the form of Covid-19, most of the sports events and tournaments have been suspended or postponed by various authorities. However, there some sportspersons who are engaged in active duty during the spread of the contagious disease. One such superstar was India’s 2016 Kabaddi World Cup-winning captain Anup Kumar, who was deployed as a Police Inspector for the Haryana Police Department during the phase. The Kabaddi superstar has been serving the nation during this tough period of COVID 19.

Anup has urged people in his district to stay home and do their part as a citizen of the country.

While speaking about his police duty on Pro Kabaddi’s weekly Instagram Live chat series ‘Beyond The Mat’, Anup said, “I have been posted in Rewari, Haryana and I try to go on duty as much as possible so that I can help out on ground and convince people to stay at home. My only request to all is to follow the guidelines of the government and stay at home because that is the only way we can stop this problem.”

Anup credits his coaches from CRPF for helping him to excel in the game and start his kabaddi career. His guidance has helped other players to improve their game and perform better and his cool and calm nature during tough situations helps him to take better decisions. Anup has been part of many memorable matches a few out which he played in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup.

While speaking about India’s surprising loss to South Korea in 2016 World Cup, Anup said, “With every loss we learn a lesson, personally, I feel I made a couple of mistakes during the game which would have cost us the match, it was saddening but our coach never lost hope and kept motivating us. We played every game after that with more confidence and I knew that we had an outstanding team which could win the tournament.”

(with IANS inputs)

tags
top news
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
Ensure free travel for stranded migrants going home, orders Supreme Court
Ensure free travel for stranded migrants going home, orders Supreme Court
LIVE: 84 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in Kerala today
LIVE: 84 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in Kerala today
As locusts invade Maharashtra, Centre assures Mumbai not in their path
As locusts invade Maharashtra, Centre assures Mumbai not in their path
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
Fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine: Niti Aayog member
Fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine: Niti Aayog member
Beware! A new scam is targeting WhatsApp users
Beware! A new scam is targeting WhatsApp users
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In