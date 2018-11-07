Kidambi Srikanth marches into second round of China Open

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth crushed Lucas Corvee of France on the second day of the ongoing China Open by registering an easy 21-12, 21-16 win in their men’s singles match on Wednesday.

The world number nine hardly broke a sweat in the first set to end the game in his favour. As the game entered into the second set, the Frenchman tried to make a comeback. But Srikanth, while maintaining the momentum, showed the door to Corvee in a total of 34 minutes.

READ: Steve Smith, David Warner bans could be lifted, says Cricket Australia CEO

In women’s singles, Vaishnavi Reddy was stunned by Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 12-21, 16-21, while in mixed doubles, Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost to their Malaysian counterparts Goh Liu Ying and Chan Peng Soon 21-18, 19-21, 17-21.

Indian campaigner Prannoy Kumar is slated to play against Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in men’s singles, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding of Denmark .

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 13:27 IST