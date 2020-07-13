e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / LA Lakers’ Anthony Davis to wear own name on jersey in Orlando

LA Lakers’ Anthony Davis to wear own name on jersey in Orlando

Davis confirmed his decision Sunday in a conference call from Orlando, where the Western Conference-leading Lakers are beginning team workouts.

other-sports Updated: Jul 13, 2020 10:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Los Angeles
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington (33) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) as he moves to the basket in the first half of the game at Staples Center.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington (33) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) as he moves to the basket in the first half of the game at Staples Center. (USA TODAY Sports)
         

Anthony Davis will wear his own name on the back of his jersey when the Los Angeles Lakers return to action.

Davis confirmed his decision Sunday in a conference call from Orlando, where the Western Conference-leading Lakers are beginning team workouts.

Davis and LeBron James both declined to choose a social justice message to replace their names on the back of their jerseys during the NBA restart.

Davis, a seven-time NBA All-Star, said he was “torn between” choosing from among the 29 approved messages and sticking with his name.

“For me, I think the name ‘Davis’ is something I try to represent every time I step on the floor,” he said.”I just think my last name is something that’s very important to me, and also social justice as well. But (I’m) just holding my family name and representing the name on the back to go through this process ... and people who have been with me through my entire career to help me get to this point, while still kind of bringing up things that we can do for social injustice.” James said he decided to forgo a social justice message because the available options didn’t “resonate” for him or his particular feelings about the movement. James would have liked to choose his own slogan, but wasn’t angry that it wasn’t allowed.

Both James and Davis have been outspoken about social justice causes in the past, although the younger Davis is less vocal than James.

The Lakers open play in Orlando on July 30 against the Clippers.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot not joining BJP, says his aide amid turmoil in Rajasthan Congress
Sachin Pilot not joining BJP, says his aide amid turmoil in Rajasthan Congress
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nearing 14,000, 616 new cases reported
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nearing 14,000, 616 new cases reported
US UAV, Israeli loitering bombs as Indian infantry gets lethal
US UAV, Israeli loitering bombs as Indian infantry gets lethal
28,701 new Covid-19 cases, 500 deaths take India’s tally beyond 8.78 lakh
28,701 new Covid-19 cases, 500 deaths take India’s tally beyond 8.78 lakh
Rajasthan Cong issues whip before legislature party meeting, claims support of 109 MLAs
Rajasthan Cong issues whip before legislature party meeting, claims support of 109 MLAs
‘If you poked Ganguly, you were going to get it back’: Graeme Smith
‘If you poked Ganguly, you were going to get it back’: Graeme Smith
Kia Motors unveils fresh interiors for Carnival MPV, takes luxury a notch up
Kia Motors unveils fresh interiors for Carnival MPV, takes luxury a notch up
HT Salutes: Burdwan cop who turned messiah to help the needy with ration
HT Salutes: Burdwan cop who turned messiah to help the needy with ration
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In