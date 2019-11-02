e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Lakshya Sen enters final of SaarLorlux Open

Lakshya Sen, seeded eighth in the tournament, needed 37 minutes to win his men’s singles last-four clash against compatriot George and enter the final.

other-sports Updated: Nov 02, 2019 21:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Saarbrücken
Lakshya Sen of India in action.
Lakshya Sen of India in action.(Getty Images)
         

Lakshya Sen prevailed over Kiran George 21-13 14-21 21-9 in an exciting all-Indian semifinal of the SaarLorLux Open badminton here in Saarbrücken on Saturday.

Sen, seeded eighth in the tournament, needed 37 minutes to win his men’s singles last-four clash against compatriot George and enter the final.

George, ranked 156 in the world, came into the match without dropping a set and looked confident in the second game after losing the opener.

However, his fancied opponent was in his element in the third game and sailed into the final. World number 51 Sen thus continued to impress on the senior circuit.

The 18-year-old is looking to clinch back-to-back Super 100 titles after his Dutch Open win earlier in October. If he goes all the way, it will be a hat-trick of titles as his previous two tournaments (Dutch Open Super 100 and Belgian International Challenge) saw him emerge victorious as well.

The semi-final here was the fifth meeting between George and Sen in the international arena, with the latter winning all five.

Both had won their respective quarter-final matches in straight games.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 21:54 IST

tags
top news
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
‘This is Amitabh...’ he said, Anupama Chopra shares her many memories of Big B
‘This is Amitabh...’ he said, Anupama Chopra shares her many memories of Big B
Indian-origin man jailed for knife-point rape, robbery in UK
Indian-origin man jailed for knife-point rape, robbery in UK
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

other sports