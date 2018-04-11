2018 Commonwealth Games: M C Mary Kom may skip Asian Games to focus on World Championships

Indian boxing star M C Mary Kom might give the Asian Games in Indonesia a miss to ensure her body is in best shape for the World Championships later this year.

The 35-year-old, who entered the finals of the Commonwealth Games today, is keen to ensure that her career continues for another two years before she considers calling time on a stellar stint inside the ring.

“I am thinking of skipping Asian Games, if I am asked I will go but I will take a decision on that later. I have to ensure that I am in top shape for the World Championships so may be I will skip Asian Games and take a small break,” Mary Kom (48kg) said after her win over Sri Lanka’s Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku.

The Asian Games are scheduled in August-September in Indonesia.

READ | M2018 Commonwealth Games: Shreyasi Singh shoots double trap gold, bronze for Om Mitharval

The five-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist has been competing non-stop for the last five months starting with the Asian Championships in November, where she won a gold.

She then won a gold medal in the India Open in January before settling for a silver in the Strandja Memorial in Bulgaria in February before landing here for the CWG.

Add to this training trips to Ireland and Australia in preparation for CWG, and Mary Kom’s calendar is well and truly packed.

“The body needs some rest too. I am not completely ruling out competing in the Asian Games but it is definitely on my mind that perhaps I will give it a miss,” she reiterated.

READ | 2018 Commonwealth Games: IOA goofs up, gives shooter’s dad access to players lounge

The World Championships are scheduled to be held in New Delhi in November this year and Mary Kom is expected to be a top draw at the showpiece event.

The mother-of-three, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, is an iconic figure in not just Indian but international boxing and was given the name ‘Magnificent Mary’ by the International Boxing Association.

India last hosted the women’s World Championships in 2006, where Mary Kom had won a gold medal.