2018 Commonwealth Games: IOA goofs up, gives shooter’s dad access to players lounge

There seems to be no end to controversy for the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at the Commonwealth Games. The IOA has once again goofed up by allowing accreditation to a shooter’s parent to get into the athletes’ lounge on Tuesday.

The IOA has been facing criticism over the accreditation of star shuttler Saina Nehwal’s father and the denial of credentials to the physiotherapist of the weightlifting team that had the lifters complaining.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh was furious when told about the presence of a parent in the players’ lounge and the fact that he got into an argument with the Indian coaches who objected to his presence there.

In a series of tweets, Raninder said he would inquire into the incident. He claimed the individual was not given accreditation by NRAI but was accommodated by Chef de Mission Vikram Sisodia. “If IOA has given him accreditation, then it has violated the norms and NRAI will inquire into it,” he said.

It is learnt the person is not even official of IOA. It is a sad situation given that players are missing fulltime presence of a physio around them while the IOA is busy doling out accreditation to officials who have no business being in the players’ lounge.

Flouting rules for providing accommodating and accreditation seem to be the new norm in IOA which has taken hefty sums from those selected as “extra officials” as part of the contingent and giving them accreditation, not only for staying in the Games Village but also in the players’ lounge.