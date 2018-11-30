Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 30, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Mary Kom aims to win another world title, says will fight for another 1-2 years

The Manipuri trailblazer, who won her sixth title after a gap of eight years, said despite several additional responsibilities -- including being a mother of three -- she continued to work toward achieving her dream of winning the world championship again.

other sports Updated: Nov 30, 2018 20:46 IST
PTI
PTI
New Delhi
Mary Kom,World championship,M C Mary Kom
Indian Olympic Boxer Mary Kom during the inauguration of the second Inter-Child Care Institutional Festival 'Hausla - 2018' organized by Ministry of Women and Child Development at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Having secured a record sixth World championship title, India’s boxing legend M C Mary Kom has now set her eyes on a seventh world crown along with an elusive Olympic gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Mary etched her name in history books by winning an unprecedented sixth gold in 48kg category at the Women’s World Championships here last week.

The Manipuri trailblazer, who won her sixth title after a gap of eight years, said despite several additional responsibilities -- including being a mother of three -- she continued to work toward achieving her dream of winning the world championship again.

“My dream was to become a world champion again. I worked very hard for it. I am a mother of three I had several responsibilities,” Mary said at a felicitation ceremony organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and TRIFED.

“The government also gave me an extra responsibility by naming me member of parliament but I never stopped training.

“Now that I have won the sixth title I want a seventh one and I also want to win an Olympic gold,” she added.

Mary, who fights in 48kg category will have to bulk up for the 2020 Olympics qualifiers where she will fight in the 51kg division. The 48kg is not in the Olympics. Her bronze in the Olympics also came in 51kg in the 2012 Games.

The 36-year-old also dispelled all rumours of retiring any time soon.

“I am going to fight for another 1-2 years at least,” she said.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 20:42 IST

tags

more from other sports