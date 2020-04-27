e-paper
Mary Kom sends out important fitness message amid Covid-19 crisis

India is currently on a nationwide lockdown till May 3 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus but Mary Kom urged one and all to try and keep fit while being inside the four walls of their homes.

other-sports Updated: Apr 27, 2020 20:01 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Referee raises the hand of boxer Mary Kom after winning her quarter final bout.
Referee raises the hand of boxer Mary Kom after winning her quarter final bout.(PTI)
         

Six-time World Champion M.C. Mary Kom shared her fitness mantra on social media to inspire people to stay fit amid the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the entire world.

The Indian pugilist took to social media to share the important message, along with her pictures of working out. Her post read: “Work out. Eat well. Stay patient. Your body will reward you. #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #StayAwareStaySafe.”

In normal circumstances, Mary Kom would have been currently preparing for Tokyo Olympics but due to the pandemic, the multi-national event in Japan was pushed back till next year.

The Olympic bronze medalist had confirmed her India representation after beating compatriot Nikhat Zareen during selection trials for Olympic qualifiers in December last year. Mary Kom had beaten Zareen 9-1 in a heated 51 kg bout at New Delhi’s IG Stadium.

