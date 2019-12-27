e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Other Sports / Mary Kom vs Nikhat Zareen in finals of trials for Olympic Qualifiers

Mary Kom vs Nikhat Zareen in finals of trials for Olympic Qualifiers

Former junior world champion Zareen defeated reigning national champion Jyoti Gulia, while multiple-time Asian champion Mary Kom got the better of Ritu Grewal. The two-day competition will end on Saturday after the finals.

other-sports Updated: Dec 27, 2019 17:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Mary Kom during the practice session at IG Stadium, in New Delhi.
Mary Kom during the practice session at IG Stadium, in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen will clash in the 51kg category finals of the women’s boxing trials for next year’s Olympic Qualifiers after claiming unanimous victories in their respective first-round bouts here on Friday.

Former junior world champion Zareen defeated reigning national champion Jyoti Gulia, while multiple-time Asian champion Mary Kom got the better of Ritu Grewal. The two-day competition will end on Saturday after the finals.

Zareen had kicked up a storm a few weeks ago by demanding a trial against iconic six-time world champion M C Mary Kom after the Boxing Federation of India’s flip-flop on the selection policy for the Olympic Qualifiers.

Mary Kom had maintained that she would abide by the selection policy laid down by the BFI, which ultimately decided to have trials.

This was after BFI President Ajay Singh triggered the storm by announcing at a felicitation ceremony that Mary Kom would be selected for the Olympic qualifiers without any trial due to her consistent international performances.

An irate Zareen then demanded a “fair chance” against the celebrated Manipuri, who is also a Rajya Sabha member.

In other trial bouts on Friday, world youth gold-medallist Sakshi Chaudhary defeated Asian silver-winner Manisha Maun in the 57kg category, while former national champion Simranjit Kaur got the better Pavitra in the 60kg opener.

The Olympic qualifiers are scheduled to be held in China in February next year.

All five categories in women’s boxing are being decided by trials as none in the 51kg, 57kg, 60kg, 69kg, and 75kg divisions managed to make the finals of the world championships.

The two-day trials for men will be held in Bellary, Karnataka starting Sunday.

tags
top news
In Shah’s counterattack on Rahul Gandhi, a challenge on citizenship facts
In Shah’s counterattack on Rahul Gandhi, a challenge on citizenship facts
‘Won’t allow BJP to set up detention camps in Bengal even if I die’: Mamata
‘Won’t allow BJP to set up detention camps in Bengal even if I die’: Mamata
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
After Friday prayers, hundreds protest against CAA at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
After Friday prayers, hundreds protest against CAA at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
‘Facts were twisted,’ PCB on why no Pak cricketer will play in Asia XI
‘Facts were twisted,’ PCB on why no Pak cricketer will play in Asia XI
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
BBL: 6,6,4,4 and Dale Steyn makes an amazing comeback - WATCH
BBL: 6,6,4,4 and Dale Steyn makes an amazing comeback - WATCH
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports