Max Verstappen starts in Hungary despite crashing on way to grid

other-sports

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 19:20 IST

Red Bull won a race against time to fix Max Verstappen’s car after the Dutch driver crashed on his way to the Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid on Sunday.

Verstappen slid off at turn 12 on a slippery track, the car crunching into the tyre barrier and smashing the front wing.

“I hit the wall,” Verstappen, who had qualified seventh for the third round of the Formula One season, said over the team radio.

Verstappen nursed the car to the grid where mechanics swarmed around it, some running back to the garage for a new wing while others worked on the front left suspension as the clock ticked down to the start.

“Incredible work guys, that’s unbelievable. Thanks very much,” said the 22-year-old after the work was completed in time.

Verstappen started on pole position at the Hungaroring last year, but he and team mate Alex Albon have been wrestling with the car’s handling this weekend.