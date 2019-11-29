e-paper
Mo Farah back on track for 10,000m target at Tokyo Games

other-sports Updated: Nov 29, 2019 16:44 IST
Reuters
LONDON
Britain's Mo Farah after finishing eighth in the men's marathon.
Britain's Mo Farah after finishing eighth in the men's marathon.(REUTERS)
         

Olympic champion Mo Farah is getting back on track to chase more gold in the 10,000m at next year’s Tokyo Games, the Briton announced on his YouTube channel on Friday.

The 36-year-old, a four-time Olympic champion and six times world champion over 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres, retired from track athletics in 2017 to focus on road marathons, going on the break the British record.

“Next year I’ve decided for Tokyo 2020 I’m going to be back on the track, I’m really excited to compete and...give it a go in the 10,000m,” he said.

“Hopefully I haven’t lost my speed but I will train hard for it and see what I can do.”

