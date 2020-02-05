e-paper
National Weightlifting Championships: Rakhi Halder wins 64kg gold with a lift of 210kg

Ranked 19th in the Olympic qualifiers list, Rakhi lifted 93 kg in snatch and 117 kg in clean and jerk to win the gold medal with total of 210kg.

other-sports Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
Seasoned lifter Rakhi Halder clinched the 64kg category title in the 72nd Men’s and 35th Senior Womens’ National Weightlifting Championships at the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra here on Wednesday.

Ranked 19th in the Olympic qualifiers list, Rakhi lifted 93 kg in snatch and 117 kg in clean and jerk to win the gold medal with total of 210kg.

The Bengal lifter’s personal best is 218 kg (95kg in snatch and 123 kg in clean and jerk) which she scored at the Qatar International Cup last year where she bagged the bronze medal.

