NBA coronavirus shutdown likely to be ‘at least 30 days’ - Silver

“What we determined today is that this hiatus will be, most likely, at least 30 days,” Silver said on TNT’s “Inside The NBA” program.

Mar 13, 2020
Agence France-Presse
A security guard checks the front doors of Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, on a day the team was to play the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in San Francisco. The NBA suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus.
A security guard checks the front doors of Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, on a day the team was to play the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in San Francisco. The NBA suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus.(AP)
         

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday the league shut-down because of the coronavirus pandemic is likely to last “at least 30 days”.

That would see the league shuttered through what would have been about the last month of its regular season.

“What we determined today is that this hiatus will be, most likely, at least 30 days,” Silver said on TNT’s “Inside The NBA” program.

The NBA suspended play on Wednesday after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

