NBA player jokes about coronavirus at press conference, tests positive days later - WATCH

At a press conference on Monday, the Utha Jazz player Gobert had attended a press conference in which he was questioned on the coronavirus fears.

other-sports Updated: Mar 12, 2020 18:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
France's Rudy Gobert looks dejected.
France's Rudy Gobert looks dejected.(REUTERS)
         

NBA star Rudy Gobert’s video of mocking coronavirus fears at a press conference earlier this week has gone viral after the Utah Jazz player tested positive for the disease. Soon after the news broke out, the NBA announced the suspension of remainder of the season following Wednesday night’s games. At a press conference on Monday, the Utha Jazz player Gobert had attended a press conference in which he tried to make light of the fears regarding coronavirus.

After the conference, Gobert had got up and jokingly tapped all the microphones and electronic equipment in front of him at the table.  

Sport across the United States and Canada was gripped by coronavirus fears, with the NBA suspending its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19.

The NBA’s move followed a dramatic last-minute postponement of Utah’s scheduled game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City, league officials taking action after deliberating during the day how best to proceed in the face of the outbreak.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

(With inputs from agencies)

