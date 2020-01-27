New Guinness World Record created as 2471 people hold plank position

other-sports

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 16:54 IST

History was created once again by a private life insurance company as it broke its own Guinness World RecordsTM title for ‘Most number of people holding the abdominal plank position. The new world record was set with 2,471 people simultaneously holding abdominal plank position for 60 seconds at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds. Bollywood star Anil Kapoor spearheaded the second edition of the Plankathon.

This is the second time Bajaj Allianz Life has entered into Guinness World RecordsTM. In 2018 Plankathon event in Pune, the company had set a new Guinness World RecordsTM as 2,353 people successfully held the abdominal plank position for 60 seconds, simultaneously.

“I am extremely delighted to be a part of the Plankathon and to have set a new Guinness World RecordsTM with 2,471 people today. Not only does this initiative endeavor to support our country’s future athletes, but it also encourages healthy living by demonstrating that a daily fitness regime can begin with a simple plank!” Anil Kapoor said.

The second edition of the Plankathon was conducted as a round up to the company’s social media initiative #PlankForIndia initiative. Under the initiative, for every plank, the company contributed monetarily towards the training and development of India’s emerging sports stars. The social media campaign saw veteran actor Anil Kapoor, India’s leading sports stars Mithali Raj, Mary Kom, Dutee Chand and Sunil Chhetri and several other fitness enthusiasts join the #PlankForIndia initiative in the last month.