Olympics 2020: NADA starts conducting dope test on Tokyo probables

Olympics 2020: NADA starts conducting dope test on Tokyo probables

More than 150 athletes from various sports such as athletics, hockey, boxing, shooting, archery, badminton, tennis and wrestling will be tested.

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:59 IST
ANI
ANI
New Delhi
The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has started conducting dope tests on the athletes, who are probables for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

More than 150 athletes from various sports such as athletics, hockey, boxing, shooting, archery, badminton, tennis and wrestling will be tested.

Earlier in the day, weightlifter Sarbjeet Kaur faced a four-year ban for doping violations.

“The Anti-Doping Disciplinary panel has found Kaur guilty of anti-doping rule violation. She has been imposed a penalty of ineligibility for a period of 4 years,” NADA said in a statement.

Kaur was tested positive earlier following intake of the prohibited non-specified substance.

Her dope test sample was collected during 34th Women Senior National Weightlifting Championship held at Vishakhapatnam by NADA Dope Control Officer.

Her sample analysis returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for the presence of Prohibited Substance, namely, Dihydroxy-LGD-4033 (LGD 4033 METABOLITE), Selective Androgen Receptor Modulations (SARM), and Ostarine (Enobosarm).

