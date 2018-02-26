F1: Red Bull reveal racing livery as Force India stay pretty in pink for 2018

Red Bull Racing took the opportunity to unveil their 2018 racing colour scheme, while Force India and Toro Rosso presented new cars, as testing ahead of the Formula One season got under way in Barcelona on Monday.

Fans of Red Bull had already been offered a glimpse of the RB14 last week, but the vehicle was disguised under a one-off camouflage livery.

That unusual design was replaced at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya by more familiar paint work expected to feature throughout the campaign.

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen will be aiming to improve on finishes of fifth and sixth respectively in last year’s F1 drivers’ standings, Red Bull having finished third in the constructors’ championship behind runners-up Ferrari and champions Mercedes.

Force India duo Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon will be easy to spot during the coming campaign in the new VJM11, with the team again sporting the pink design that debuted in 2017.

And Red Bull’s sister team Toro Rosso, set to be powered by Honda engines this year, retained a minor variation on a blue and red colour scheme for the new STR13.