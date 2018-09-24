Ritu Phogat to replace Vinesh Phogat in 50kg for Worlds, Pinki back in 53kg

Grappler Ritu Phogat will replace her injured cousin Vinesh Phogat in the 50kg category for the World Championship, the Wrestling Federation of India said on Monday.

Vinesh, who was a medal favourite, suffered an elbow injury on Friday during practice and was ruled out.

The WFI had entered Ritu’s name in the 53kg after original choice Pinki refused to appear in a re-trial recently.

However, in the changed scenario, the WFI was left with no option but to bring back Ritu for her original weight category, 50kg.

It also means that Pinki will now compete in the 53kg and will not miss the prestigious event of the United World Wrestling (UWW).

“We have asked Ritu to compete in 50kg and brought back Pinki in 53kg. Vinesh missing out is a loss for us, the injury is unfortunate,” WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said.

Last year, Ritu had won a silver at the U-23 World Championship in Bydgoscz, Poland.

Both Ritu and her sister Sangeeta had missed out on the Asian Games trails due to a delayed flight from Turkey.

Ritu is the country’s best wrestler in the 50kg category along with Vinesh, who won gold medals at this year’s CWG in Gold Coast and Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

The World Championship is slated to be held in Budapest, Hungary from October 20 to 28.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 22:12 IST