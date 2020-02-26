Rowers wait over fate of Olympic qualifiers in coronavirus-hit Korea

other-sports

With the number of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in South Korea touching 1000 on Tuesday, rowers at the national camp in Pune are anxiously awaiting the World Rowing decision on the fate of the Asia and Oceania Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta scheduled in Chungju, South Korea, from April 27-30.

Five Indian rowers, two support staff, two coaches and an attendant for para rowers are scheduled to participate in the Asian Olympic qualifiers, which offers Tokyo Olympics berths in men’s and women’s singles sculls, lightweight men’s and women’s double sculls and para rowing men’s and women’s singles sculls.

The rowers are currently preparing for trials, to be held around March 20, after which the team will be announced. In all, 263 men and an equal number of women are eligible to participate in the Olympics with each National Olympic Council (NOC) eligible to send a maximum of 24 qualified rowers.

Asian Games medallist Dattu Bhoknal, whose four-year ban was lifted by RFI recently, is hoping to come through the trials to make it to the Olympic qualifiers. Though Bhoknal is currently not in the national camp, he is hoping to be shortlisted after the second round of trials next week.

India are hoping to clinch a few Olympic berths from the Asian qualifiers. But with the number of coronavirus cases in South Korea rising, RFI is monitoring the situation closely. As Korean authorities have postponed some sports event and many countries are placing restrictions on travel to affected countries, officials are anxious whether Asian qualifiers will be held in Korea or moved out.

“We are preparing for the event but are awaiting further instructions from the world body,” Rajlaxmi Singhdeo, president, Rowing Federation of India said on Tuesday.

The world body is trying to contain the anxiety among Olympic aspirants in Asia/Oceania and Europe. The European qualifiers are scheduled in Versea, Italy, from April 27-29. Italy has reported the most coronavirus cases outside of Asia and has put in place countermeasures to contain the spread.

On Tuesday, the world body said, “As we are less than two months away from events scheduled in countries that currently have confirmed cases, namely the Republic of Korea and Italy, FISA (world body) is considering all possible actions and decisions.

“Over the next 48 hours, FISA will continue speaking with as many stakeholders as possible to understand the issues, particularly in the host countries of our events in April and May,” it added.

As the International Olympic Committee (IOC) says that the “risk to individual health is still low, but there is an increased risk of significant travel disruption”, FISA has taken a wait and watch approach before taking a final call on going ahead with the events in Korea and Italy.

With about two months remaining, it still has a few days to take a final call. But with new cases being reported in China, Japan, South Korea, Italy and Iran, it may have to take a call soon. The world body has asked the member federations to keep their rowers updated.

“The urgency of the situation is well understood and the safety of rowers and all participants is our number one concern,” the release said.