Sai Praneeth exits from Korea Open after injury

other-sports

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:06 IST

Indian shuttler B. Sai Praneeth made an early exit from the ongoing Korea Open Super 500 tournament after he was forced to retire midway in his first-round match against Anders Antonsen of Denmark on Wednesday.

Praneeth had lost the first game 9-21 and was trailing 7-11 in the second when he chose to retire because of injury and thus sending Antonsen through to the round of 16.

The 27-year-old had entered the Korea Open on the back of an exit at the quarterfinal stage of the China Open last week where he lost to World No. 9 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia.

Before that, he had won bronze medal at the World Championships in Basel, ending India’s 36-year drought for a medal in men’s singles category.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 13:05 IST