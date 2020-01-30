e-paper
Saina, Sindhu to skip Asia Team Championships

After trials, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) fielded a 17-member contingent—nine men and eight women—for the biennial competition, based on the Thomas and Uber Cup format.

other-sports Updated: Jan 30, 2020 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
NEW DELHI
Pusarla V. Sindhu of India (L) and bronze medalist Saina Nehwal of India (R) celebrate on the podium.
Pusarla V. Sindhu of India (L) and bronze medalist Saina Nehwal of India (R) celebrate on the podium.(Getty Images)
         

Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu have decided to skip the Badminton Asia Team Championships, to be held in Manila from February 11-16, to focus on their preparation for the Olympic Games.

After trials, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) fielded a 17-member contingent—nine men and eight women—for the biennial competition, based on the Thomas and Uber Cup format.

The men will be represented by MR Arjun, Subhankar Dey, Dhruv Kapila, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B Sai Praneeth, Lakshya Sen and Chirag Shetty. India have been placed in Group A with defending champions Indonesia and hosts Philippines.

Malvika Bansod, Ashwini Bhat, Ashmita Chaliha, Shikha Gautam, Aakarshi Kashyap, K Maneesha, Rutaparna Panda and Gayatri Gopichand comprise the women’s team, who have been clubbed with South Korea and Kazakhstan in Group X.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

