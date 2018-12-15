Sameer Verma vs Shi Yuqi, Semi-Final, BWF World Tour Final 2018 Live Score and updates

Live updates: Sameer Verma’s much-improved season continues to grow as his patience and defensive skills have helped him immensely this year. Verma, who is ranked 14th in the world will take on the All England Open champion Shi Yuqi. The Chinese is the favourite in the match, but Verma will have see no further than his win against the same opponent in Denmark.

13:11 hrs IST Shi Yuqi takes a 4-2 lead China’s Shi Yuqi gets off to a great start in this semi-final against Sameer Verma. He is attacking the Indian with drop shots at the net.





13:10 hrs IST Players are out Both the players are going through the warmups. This one promises to be a real humdinger.





12:53 hrs IST The wait continues Sameer Verma and Shi Yuqi will have to wait a bit longer to come on court as Huang and Siwei have won the second game comfortably 21-14 to take the match into a decider



