Sameer Verma vs Shi Yuqi, Semi-Final, BWF World Tour Final 2018 Live Score and updates

BWF World Tour Final 2018: All the updates from the semi-final clash between Sameer Verma and Shi Yuqi.

By HT Correspondent | Dec 15, 2018 13:14 IST
Live updates: Sameer Verma’s much-improved season continues to grow as his patience and defensive skills have helped him immensely this year. Verma, who is ranked 14th in the world will take on the All England Open champion Shi Yuqi. The Chinese is the favourite in the match, but Verma will have see no further than his win against the same opponent in Denmark.

13:11 hrs IST

Shi Yuqi takes a 4-2 lead

China’s Shi Yuqi gets off to a great start in this semi-final against Sameer Verma. He is attacking the Indian with drop shots at the net.

13:10 hrs IST

Players are out

Both the players are going through the warmups. This one promises to be a real humdinger.

12:53 hrs IST

The wait continues

Sameer Verma and Shi Yuqi will have to wait a bit longer to come on court as Huang and Siwei have won the second game comfortably 21-14 to take the match into a decider

12:16 hrs IST

Sindhu enters the final

The Indian ace shuttler showed tremendous tenacity and skills to overpower Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon 21-16, 25-23 . All eyes will now be on Sameer Verma who takes on Shi Yuqi.