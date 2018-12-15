Sameer Verma vs Shi Yuqi, Semi-Final, BWF World Tour Final 2018 Live Score and updates
BWF World Tour Final 2018: All the updates from the semi-final clash between Sameer Verma and Shi Yuqi.
-
13:11 hrs IST
-
13:10 hrs IST
-
12:53 hrs IST
-
12:16 hrs IST
Live updates: Sameer Verma’s much-improved season continues to grow as his patience and defensive skills have helped him immensely this year. Verma, who is ranked 14th in the world will take on the All England Open champion Shi Yuqi. The Chinese is the favourite in the match, but Verma will have see no further than his win against the same opponent in Denmark.
Shi Yuqi takes a 4-2 lead
China’s Shi Yuqi gets off to a great start in this semi-final against Sameer Verma. He is attacking the Indian with drop shots at the net.
Players are out
Both the players are going through the warmups. This one promises to be a real humdinger.
The wait continues
Sameer Verma and Shi Yuqi will have to wait a bit longer to come on court as Huang and Siwei have won the second game comfortably 21-14 to take the match into a decider
Sindhu enters the final
The Indian ace shuttler showed tremendous tenacity and skills to overpower Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon 21-16, 25-23 . All eyes will now be on Sameer Verma who takes on Shi Yuqi.