e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Sergio Perez to race with Red Bull in 2021 season

Sergio Perez to race with Red Bull in 2021 season

Perez, who will replace Alexander Albon, became Mexico’s first F1 winner in 50 years with his victory this month at the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

other-sports Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 20:33 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
MILTON KEYNES, England
File image of Sergio Perez
File image of Sergio Perez(Getty Images)
         

Mexican driver Sergio Perez will race alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season, the Formula One team said Friday. Perez, who will replace Alexander Albon, became Mexico’s first F1 winner in 50 years with his victory this month at the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

Red Bull said that historic performance helped make Perez the “favored choice” over Albon, who will remain with the team as a test and reserve driver. Perez has a one-year contract.

“Having taken our time to evaluate all the relevant data and performances we have decided that Sergio is the right driver to partner Max for 2021 and look forward to welcoming him to Red Bull Racing,” team principal Christian Horner said.

The 30-year-old Perez was facing an uncertain future after Racing Point announced in September that it would replace him with four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel. Perez is coming off his best F1 season, finishing with 125 points in fourth place. Albon was seventh with 105 points.

In his 190th race, Perez earned his first win on Dec. 6 in Bahrain. Even then, he wasn’t sure of his future, saying “if I’m not on the grid next year, I will be in 2022.” He won’t need to wait. Red Bull said Perez is “one of the sport’s most consistent performers and tenacious racers.”

Perez was with Racing Point, which will be renamed Aston Martin, for seven seasons after making his debut in 2011. The 24-year-old Albon had joined Red Bull in August 2019, replacing Pierre Gasly. The Britain-born Thai racer made his F1 debut that season with Toro Rosso.

“Alex is a valued member of the team and we thought long and hard about this decision,” Horner said. “Alex remains an important part of our team as test and reserve driver with a key focus on 2022 development and we would like to thank him for his hard work and contribution.”

tags
top news
Hyderabad company booked for fraud, scam bigger than Nirav Modi case
Hyderabad company booked for fraud, scam bigger than Nirav Modi case
Dissenting voices against ex-Trinamool leader’s likely entry into BJP
Dissenting voices against ex-Trinamool leader’s likely entry into BJP
Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
Covid-19 has spread like wildfire, observes Supreme Court
Covid-19 has spread like wildfire, observes Supreme Court
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
Jagan govt accused of ignoring order on local body polls, faces contempt
Jagan govt accused of ignoring order on local body polls, faces contempt
Why am I being chosen for Covid-19 vaccine and 5 other FAQs for frontline workers
Why am I being chosen for Covid-19 vaccine and 5 other FAQs for frontline workers
‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP
‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In