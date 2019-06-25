‘Shooter’ told to leave range for flouting coaching ban

Karni Singh Shooting Ranges courted controversy on Monday when a shooter, Poonam, alleged she was thrown out of the range where the Kumar Surendra Singh Championships and national selection trials were taking place simultaneously.

She even called the police as her vehicle was parked inside. The authorities alleged she was found ‘coaching’ during competition at the range on several occasions and was duly warned. Private coaching during competition is banned.

“I was sitting at the 10m range when I was called and asked to leave. They said I am not allowed inside. I was not given any reason. I am a national shooter besides being an NCC cadet,” said Poonam. “I will take (legal) action against this. What more can I do if a shooter is not allowed in an academy owned by the government?”

Poonam got support from former international shooter and chief coach of national junior pistol programme, Jaspal Rana. “Karni Singh Shooting ranges declared parents and coaches free zone,” Jaspal tweeted and posed questions to Sports Authority of India (SAI) on the range administration.

Rana pointed out to a circular issued on June 14 by the administration which said, ‘No parent/guardian will be allowed to interfere in training or sit near the FOP (field of play). They will be seated at the conference room located in the administrative block.”

Manjushree Dayanand, the range administrator, said Poonam had been coming to the range with Rana and providing private coaching during the come-and-play scheme.

“No private coaching is allowed in SAI stadiums and recently an order has been issued in this regard,” Manjushree said.

“She was told not to do it on many occasions. I last saw her at the 50m range and had sent a message to her and Jaspal Rana because she claims to be Jaspal’s assistant, but she did not budge. We have orders from the head office to strictly follow the rules,” she added.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 11:44 IST