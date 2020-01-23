‘Should not face this,’ Vijender Singh asks BFI to take care of boxers

other-sports

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 21:05 IST

Vijender Singh said that the Boxing Federation of India needs to back its boxers well to ensure that they perform to the best of their abilities at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Panghal’s demand for a personal coach and physio was recently turned down by the BFI.

Vijender, now a professional boxer with an enviable 12-0 record in the professional circuit which he entered in 2015, said such things are not desirable and the sports ministry and the federation should take care of their athletes who give their all for Olympic medals.

“I recently read somewhere that Amit needed a personal coach but he did not get it. Boxers should not face this kind of problem. Their nutrition should be taken care of. The federation and sports ministry should take care of these things. They are there to take care of sports,” said the 34-year- old.

“Amit Panghal is doing well, Shiva Thapa is doing well... we have good contenders,” Vijender, India’s first Olympic and men’s world championship medallist in boxing in 2008 and 2009 respectively, told IANS in an interview.

Asked to pick a name who he feels can surely win a medal, Vijender said: “I don’t want to take one name and create pressure on him. I want India to do well.”

Vijender last fought in November 2019, beating Ghana’s former Commonwealth champion Charles Adamu in a lopsided bout.

“My next bout is in April. I am busy with cardio now and will then train for boxing in Manchester,” said Vijender who now trains at a gym in Gurugram.

Lee Beard, who has trained professional stars like Ricky Hatton, has been Vijender’s trainer since 2015. Under his tutelage, the Haryana-lad clinched the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental super middleweight titles.