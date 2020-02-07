e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Simone Biles’ daring vault ahead of Olympics 2020 leaves fans in awe - WATCH

Simone Biles’ daring vault ahead of Olympics 2020 leaves fans in awe - WATCH

The 22-year-old reigning world and Olympic all-around champion showed off a Yurchenko double pike vault and landed in a pit of red foam-like bricks with the Twitter caption “2020?”

other-sports Updated: Feb 07, 2020 15:22 IST
Agence France-Presse
Los Angeles
Simone Biles of The United States.
Simone Biles of The United States.(Getty Images)
         

Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast with 30 Olympic and world championship medals, has excited fans with a four-second video clip of a training vault no woman has performed in competition. The 22-year-old reigning world and Olympic all-around champion showed off a Yurchenko double pike vault and landed in a pit of red foam-like bricks with the Twitter caption “2020?” and three sets of widened eyeballs. The video had been viewed more than 2.3 million times as of Thursday afternoon.

It’s a hint that the world’s top gymnast might have something new to display for the Tokyo Olympics and for US Olympic qualifying in June. The vault features a back handspring onto the vault, then two flips in the air with her legs straight.  

A key is gaining the height needed to land safely with under-rotation and botched landings opening up possible major injuries. Biles would be favored for Olympic gold even without such an epic vault. She won all-around, team, vault, balance beam and floor exercise gold medals at last year’s world championships in Stuttgart as well as the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Biles captured team, all-around, floor and vault titles at the 2018 worlds after taking team, beam, floor and all-around crowns at the 2014 and 2015 worlds plus all-around and floor titles at the 2013 worlds.

Plea to issue fresh death warrants for Delhi gang-rape convicts dismissed
'Peace and non-violence won' after Bodo agreement: PM Modi in Assam's Kokrajhar
Cong's Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena showers praise on AAP's Kejriwal in Delhi
'There's a problem': Supreme Court to hear Shaheen Bagh case after Delhi polls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
Malang review: Aditya, Disha's film is a missed opportunity
Two patents in bag, invite from NASA, but this Bihar boy wants to do big for India
Coronavirus claims world's biggest capacity car plant
