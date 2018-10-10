Sindhu too comes out in support of MeToo movement

Badmintion star PV Sindhu on Wednesday lauded people from different spheres coming forward in exposing personalities who sought sexual favours from their colleagues.

Reputations, especially in Bollywood, took a beating when people such as Tanushree Dutta and Vinta Nanda named Nana Patekar and Alok Nath for alleged misconduct years ago.

The journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar, who is a junior foreign minister in the NDA government, was also accused of misconduct by many journalists.

“I appreciate that people have come forward and spoken about it. I respect it,” Sindhu said on the sidelines of the Vodafone event, where the telecom company launched a woman-specific service ‘Sakhi’.

Asked if she was aware of any such incident in sports, Sindhu replied,”I don’t know about seniors and coaches. As far as I am concerned, I have been on sports circuit for years and it has been good and fine with me.”

Sindhu’s badminton colleague Jwala Gutta on Tuesday without giving any names, alleged mental harassment by a coach.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 17:27 IST