e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / South Korea, Indonesia latest to withdraw from Thomas & Uber Cup

South Korea, Indonesia latest to withdraw from Thomas & Uber Cup

The two countries join Australia, Taiwan and Thailand in skipping the October 3-11 tournament amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

other-sports Updated: Sep 12, 2020 13:02 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Jakarta
Portrait of the Thomas Cup.
Portrait of the Thomas Cup.(Getty Images)
         

South Korea and Indonesia have withdrawn from next month’s Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Denmark, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a statement on Saturday. The two countries join Australia, Taiwan and Thailand in skipping the October 3-11 tournament amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The handling of the outbreak both in Indonesia and other countries has yet to see any improvement,” PBSI secretary-general Achmad Budiharto said in a statement announcing the withdrawal. “This situation makes players worried.”

The Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI) said it was concerned that players could contract COVID-19 during the tournament. The PBSI also confirmed that its players would not participate in the Denmark Open and Denmark Masters scheduled for in October.

Indonesia have won the men’s Thomas Cup a record 13 times and women’s Uber Cup thrice. Thailand announced their withdrawal earlier this week, citing injuries and other Covid-19 related issues. Replacements for the teams have yet to be announced.

The Thomas and Uber Cup, originally scheduled for May, had been postponed to August due to the pandemic before being moved to the new dates when the Danish government extended its ban on large gatherings.

tags
top news
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Covid-19 management, GDP decline, job losses
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Covid-19 management, GDP decline, job losses
Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook official
Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook official
Violations of in-flight norms, including photography, could lead to suspension of scheduled route for 2 weeks, says DGCA
Violations of in-flight norms, including photography, could lead to suspension of scheduled route for 2 weeks, says DGCA
‘Govt made sure homeowners had a say when we built their homes’: PM
‘Govt made sure homeowners had a say when we built their homes’: PM
Jammu and Kashmir announces Rs 5 lakh annual health insurance for residents
Jammu and Kashmir announces Rs 5 lakh annual health insurance for residents
Lucknow to have country’s ‘largest’ start-up incubator
Lucknow to have country’s ‘largest’ start-up incubator
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In