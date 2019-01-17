Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra sweep all 4 gold medals in Kho-Kho

Maharashtra made a clean sweep of all four gold medals in the Kho-Kho competition of the Khelo India Youth Games Thursday to maintain the pole position in the medal’s tally.

There were only four gold medals at stake Thursday and Maharashtra grabbed them all, a media release said.

With its success in Kho-kho, Maharashtra now have a total of 181 medals including 68 golds, 51 silver and 62 bronze.

Delhi are on the second spot, with 47 gold, 32 silver and 44 bronze medals -- taking their total medal count to 123, far behind Maharashtra.

Haryana, who are in the third position have 38 gold, 36 silver and 38 bronze for a total of 112 medals, the release added.

Meanwhile, Haryana reached three of the four finals of the Kabaddi competition.

Meanwhile, in tennis third seed S Manish of Tamil Nadu stayed on course for the gold medal by reaching the final of boys U-21 singles.

He overcame Nitin Sinha of West Bengal 6-3, 6-2.

Manish will now take on unseeded Dhruv Sunish of Maharashtra, who upset fourth seed Paramveer Bajwa of Chandigarh in the other semi-final.

Dhruv beat Bajwa 6-4, 6-2.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 23:18 IST