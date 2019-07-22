Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan- Full list of superstars who are returning at WWE RAW Reunion

This week’s Monday Night Raw will be a note-worthy episode as it will witness the return of several WWE legends in what is dubbed as ‘RAW Reunion.’ WWE revealed at Extreme Rules that they are hosting a reunion episode on Raw which will see several yesteryears superstars making a return to television. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan and Mick Foley are only some of the superstars coming back to WWE to celebrate the reunion episode.

The episode is going to take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida and the WWE is billing it as the biggest RAW Reunion in history. It has been reported that WWE is hosting this reunion episode as a ploy to increase the faltering viewership numbers. It has also been said that WWE are also trying to grab the crucial teenage demographic with this episode.

So who are the superstars who are going to make an appearance on the RAW Reunion episode? Here’s the full list:-

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Hulk Hogan

Jimmy Hart

Mick Foley

X-Pac

Road Dogg

Scott Hall

Kevin Nash

Ric Flair

Triple H

Shawn Michaels

The Godfather

Pat Patterson

Alicia Fox

Jonathan Coachman

Mark Henry

Alundra Blayze

Eric Bischoff

Jerry “The King” Lawler

Kaitlyn

Eve Torres

Ron Simmons

The Hurricane

Rikishi

Christian

Lilian Garcia

Jillian Hall

Jerry Brisco

Santino Marella

The Boogeyman

Ted DiBiase

Candice Michelle

D’Von Dudley

Booker T

Kurt Angle

Sgt Slaughter

Melina

Kelly Kelly

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 13:18 IST