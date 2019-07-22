Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan- Full list of superstars who are returning at WWE RAW Reunion
So who are the superstars who are going to make an appearance on the RAW Reunion episode?other sports Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:20 IST
Hindustan Times, Delhi
This week’s Monday Night Raw will be a note-worthy episode as it will witness the return of several WWE legends in what is dubbed as ‘RAW Reunion.’ WWE revealed at Extreme Rules that they are hosting a reunion episode on Raw which will see several yesteryears superstars making a return to television. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan and Mick Foley are only some of the superstars coming back to WWE to celebrate the reunion episode.
The episode is going to take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida and the WWE is billing it as the biggest RAW Reunion in history. It has been reported that WWE is hosting this reunion episode as a ploy to increase the faltering viewership numbers. It has also been said that WWE are also trying to grab the crucial teenage demographic with this episode.
So who are the superstars who are going to make an appearance on the RAW Reunion episode? Here’s the full list:-
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Hulk Hogan
Jimmy Hart
Mick Foley
X-Pac
Road Dogg
Scott Hall
Kevin Nash
Ric Flair
Triple H
Shawn Michaels
The Godfather
Pat Patterson
Alicia Fox
Jonathan Coachman
Mark Henry
Alundra Blayze
Eric Bischoff
Jerry “The King” Lawler
Kaitlyn
Eve Torres
Ron Simmons
The Hurricane
Rikishi
Christian
Lilian Garcia
Jillian Hall
Jerry Brisco
Santino Marella
The Boogeyman
Ted DiBiase
Candice Michelle
D’Von Dudley
Booker T
Kurt Angle
Sgt Slaughter
Melina
Kelly Kelly
First Published: Jul 22, 2019 13:18 IST