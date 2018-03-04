Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 hockey, India vs England, highlights: IND 1-1 ENG

India’s penalty corner woes continued to haunt them as the Sardar Singh-led side was held to a 1-1 draw by England in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on Sunday. India were slower off the blocks, but scored against the run of play through Shivanand Lakra at the end of the opening quarter. However, the game saw India fail to convert a spate of penalty corners and it hurt them towards the end of the game as England equalised from a penalty stroke. Having lost their opening game against Argentina 3-2, India now have just one point from two games at the tournament. Catch highlights of India vs England, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 hockey, here.

15:10 hrs IST: It’s over! India are held to a 1-1 draw by England.

15:00 hrs IST: England equalise through the penalty stroke! It’s 1-1 in Ipoh.

14:55 hrs IST: It continues to be 1-0 to India with eight minutes to go. England have just been awarded a penalty stroke.

14:45 hrs IST: India lead 1-0 at the end of the third quarter. Can they hold on for victory?

14:37 hrs IST: Not much of significance from either side in the last few minutes. India need a second goal cushion or England could hurt them in the final quarter.

14:30 hrs IST: England raiding the Indian half early on in the third quarter. The Indian side has averted the danger for now.

14:16 hrs IST: India lead 1-0 at the end of the first two quarters, but failure to convert penalty corners continues to be a cause of concern.

14:10 hrs IST: India continue to struggle with their penalty corner conversion. England won’t be too displeased by the scoreline given their performance in the second quarter so far.

14:02 hrs IST: India have started the second quarter strongly, but failure to convert penalty corners won’t be looked upon kindly by Sjoerd Marijne.

13:53 hrs IST: GOAL! India take a 1-0 lead at the end of the half through Shilanand Lakra. England’s dominance on the ball hasn’t counted for much so far.

13:43 hrs IST: Bright start for England. India on the backfoot early on.

13:35 hrs IST: The national anthems have been sung and both sets of players are ready for the game to begin.

13:25 hrs IST: The line-ups are out.

Sardar Singh-led India are looking for a win against England. (Twitter screengrab)

13:20 hrs IST: Ten minutes to go for the start of the match. India will be looking for a win today. A loss will leave a serious dent on the team’s hopes of making it to the final.

13:00 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match between India and England.

With games against Australia, Malaysia and Ireland coming up, India are hoping to avoid any slip-up after the Argentina loss.

The top two teams of the six-team tournament will face off in the final on March 10.