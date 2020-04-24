e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / WADA wants answers after banned Sun’s ‘Olympic training call-up’

WADA wants answers after banned Sun’s ‘Olympic training call-up’

Unless he is successful with an appeal, the 28-year-old will not be eligible for the Tokyo Games in 2021 and his career is effectively over.

other-sports Updated: Apr 24, 2020 11:37 IST
AFP
AFP
Shanghai
A woman walks into the head office for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal.
A woman walks into the head office for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal.(REUTERS)
         

The World Anti-Doping Agency demanded answers Friday after reports that Chinese swimming star Sun Yang was called up for national training for the Tokyo Olympics in an apparent breach of his doping ban. The latest incident in the colourful career of the three-time Olympic champion comes two months after he was given an eight-year ban for refusing to provide a doping sample. Unless he is successful with an appeal, the 28-year-old will not be eligible for the Tokyo Games in 2021 and his career is effectively over.

However, Chinese media said on Thursday that Sun had been included on a list of swimmers called up for national training between April 1 and June 30. Media published a notice purporting to show Sun’s name on the list for preparations for the Olympics, which have been moved to the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese Swimming Association (CSA) subsequently said that the 1500m freestyle world record-holder is “still serving (his) suspension. “The previous notice is invalid,” CSA said in a short statement.

But that may not satisfy WADA, who said in a short statement to AFP on Friday: “We are following up with the relevant authorities to establish the facts in this matter.” Sun has kept a low profile since he was banned. It was his second doping violation, having been suspended for three months in 2014 for taking a banned substance.

Sun said in the immediate aftermath of February’s Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that he would appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

He is accused of refusing to provide blood and urine samples when drug testers visited his home in China in September 2018.

A vial of his blood was smashed with a hammer during the tempestuous testing session.

Britain’s James Guy, a two-time Olympic silver medallist, said he was “shocked” and “speechless” over the reports that Sun was named in the training squad.

“They’ve been to CAS, he’s been given a ban and that’s it. It’s over,” he said, according to Swimming World.

tags
top news
Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi
Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
Google Duo vs Zoom: Which one should you go for?
Google Duo vs Zoom: Which one should you go for?
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Top-10 most stolen cars in the US: Family sedans and SUVs are hot wheels
Top-10 most stolen cars in the US: Family sedans and SUVs are hot wheels
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

other sports