The 2020 Olympic gold is my ultimate aim: PV Sindhu

Arriving to attend the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, PV Sindhu was stopped for selfies and autographs at every step. That is how recognisable the ace Indian badminton player has become following her Rio Olympics silver medal.

From the current focus on her to the rivalry with Saina Nehwal, the world No 3 discussed a variety of issues in this chat.

Excerpts:

What are the factors that drive you?

I love and enjoy badminton which is enough. Every time I play, I want to give my 100 percent. I want to be at the top, I always want to see myself up there.

You’ve medals in every top event. What’s left to achieve?

It’s true that I have been winning medals at every tournament. (But) it is only the start, there is a lot more to learn and achieve. The 2020 Olympics (gold) is my ultimate aim. Apart from that, I want to win gold medals at Superseries, World and Asian Championships.

You’ve lost a string of finals…

Sometimes when I lose finals I wonder what is happening? Everybody goes through this. I go back and see my matches and the mistakes. I tell myself this is not the end, there are many tournaments. Reaching the final is still a big thing and I motivate myself, take positives from that. I try to learn from them, practice so that I don’t repeat the errors. I don’t keep thinking why I lost. If you do, you’ll lose all the time. Forget and focus on the next match.

What have you learnt from failure?

When you tend to make mistakes, look back and you’ll know your mistakes. I learn from them, practice and try not to do them again because you are always playing the same players. They watch your matches like I do and we know each others’ game. Those slight changes (in my game) can also bring in big results.

Your rivalry with Tai Tzu Ying, Carolina Marin and Nozomi Okuhara?

Off court we are very good friends but on the court there is tough rivalry and competition, which is good for the sport. The standard of the top 10-15 players is the same. On the court you have to be aggressive, you always want to win the point.

Is it easy to gel with them immediately after a fierce contest?

Yes, it is. It is the same from their point of view because we’ve played a lot (against each other). Like Carolina is very aggressive (on court) but immediately after the match we gel very well.

Is beating Saina different from beating any other player?

It is the same. (But) there is a rivalry which is because both of us are Indians. She has done very well and has been an inspiration for a lot of youngsters. But it is good for badminton and I appreciate it.

How has life changed since you started?

After Rio Olympics, it completely changed, the responsibilities are high. I cannot go to public places and walk around. But I am enjoying the limelight. It is not a burden. Once you are there, you have to enjoy it, which I am.

What do you like about it?

The attention! People come to me for photos and autographs. Then there are advertisements and travel. Many look up to me for inspiration. They believe in me that I can do something. I have to take it as a compliment and enjoy it.

How do you celebrate wins? How do you console yourself when you lose?

I celebrate by treating myself with junk food. I love chocolate, ice creams, biryani. I go out with my family. When I lose, I discuss with coaches. You still have that feeling ‘I should have won’. It is just you who has to come out of it. You should believe in yourself that you can do it.

Pullela Gopichand has been much more than a coach and mentor?

I have been training with him since age 10. Step-by-step, year-by-year, on and off court, I share everything with him. As a coach he should know what I am doing in and out of badminton, what’s going on in a player’s mind. After sharing with him, I feel very comfortable. I am very thankful that he has always been there for me.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 21:44 IST