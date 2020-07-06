e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / With Games postponed, Dhanda eyes fresh opportunity

With Games postponed, Dhanda eyes fresh opportunity

The postponement of the Games to next year has rekindled her hopes of making the cut for Tokyo. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will most likely hold fresh trials next year to select the best team for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, which too were postponed this year in the aftermath of the pandemic.

other-sports Updated: Jul 06, 2020 18:42 IST
Navneet Singh
Navneet Singh
New Delhi
Bronze medalist Pooja Dhanda.
Bronze medalist Pooja Dhanda.(Getty Images)
         

The last two years have seen extreme swings in Pooja Dhanda’s career. The Haryana wrestler had capped 2018 with a 57kg bronze at the World Championships in Budapest following silver at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

And just when her confidence was sky high, she suffered shoulder and knee injuries in 2019, which spoilt her chance of earning a berth in the national squad for the continental Olympic qualifiers. With some of the best grapplers in her category, Dhanda lost to Anshul Malik in the national trials for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in January this year. And, with it her hopes of going to Tokyo were all but over.

But the postponement of the Games to next year has rekindled her hopes of making the cut for Tokyo. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will most likely hold fresh trials next year to select the best team for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, which too were postponed this year in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“The cancellation of the international calendar and shifting of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 has given me one more chance to stay in the race. The selection process will start again. It will be one big opportunity for me to bounce back,” says Dhanda.

On the forgettable 2019 when she suffered a spate of injuries, Dhanda says, “It was a shoulder injury I suffered during the World Championships in 2018 which flared up. Then it was the knee. So, it became difficult to make much progress. I was just busy undergoing rehab last year. It came as a huge setback in pre-Olympic year.

“You have to be super fit, otherwise it’s difficult to make the cut as domestic competitions are getting tough,” the 25-year-old says of her loss to Malik in the trials.

Dhanda says sports activities have resumed in her hometown Hisar but she isn’t keen on outdoor training as the “situation is not conducive”. “The best place to train right now is home. I’m only doing basic fitness and weight training.”

While some wrestlers may have started training on the mat, Dhanda says she isn’t keen. “I don’t want to train with local wrestlers who I am not sure have maintained social distancing.”

She says it will take 6-8 weeks to tune up her body to be ready for practice on the mat. “I want to go slow as there is no competition this year. My focus is to stay healthy and prepare for the challenging domestic trials next year.”

tags
top news
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal
‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal
LAC stand off: India, China agree to expeditiously complete disengagement
LAC stand off: India, China agree to expeditiously complete disengagement
World Bank, govt sign $750 mn agreement to support MSMEs amid Covid crisis
World Bank, govt sign $750 mn agreement to support MSMEs amid Covid crisis
LIVE: More than 1 crore Covid-19 tests conducted in India, says govt
LIVE: More than 1 crore Covid-19 tests conducted in India, says govt
Sushant’s Dil Bechara trailer lands and we can’t stop our tears
Sushant’s Dil Bechara trailer lands and we can’t stop our tears
‘No cure for misconceptions’: Aakash Chopra on Afridi’s remarks
‘No cure for misconceptions’: Aakash Chopra on Afridi’s remarks
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In