Women’s Boxing World Championships: Sonia Chahal, Simranjit Kaur aim to punch for the future

Sonia Chahal and Simranjit Kaur are as different as it gets. The former swears by her defensive technique while the latter says attack is her only way to winning. Haryana girl Sonia idolises Vijender Singh while Punjab’s Simranjit Kaur watches former US boxer Roy Jone Jr’s videos in her past time.

There are similarities though – both Sonia (57kg) and Simranjit (64kg) are assured of medals on their debut campaign at the Women’s World Boxing Championships. And together with Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), the three youngsters are giving Indian women’s boxing hope to move beyond Mary Kom, who is still going strong with an assured seventh medal at the World Championships.

After a disappointing Asian Games, where Indian women boxers failed to bag a medal, young blood was inducted for the World Championships and the start has been promising.

“After getting selected for the World Championship everything changed. The training schedule became tougher. We were told to do more sprinting and even sparring sessions increased to three per week from just one before,” says a relaxed Sonia, who on Friday will face Asian Games silver medallist Jo Son Hwa of North Korea in the 57kg semi-final.

As the interview finishes she is greeted by her relatives at the hotel lobby. Pleasantries are exchanged and they have just one request for Sonia, hailing from Nimri village near Bhiwani -- to bring home gold.

These girls have got used to expectations by now. “I was inducted into boxing by my mother. My elder brother and sister were into boxing but I was more into studies. It was my mother who insisted I take up boxing,” said Simranjit, who will face China’s Dou Dan in the 64kg final.

“It has been seven to eight years since I took up boxing. From the start, the attacking game has been by style. For me, offence is the best form of defence. I can’t change it now. I watch Roy Jones Jr’s videos as I like the way he boxed. I want to follow that style in the future too.”

READ: Mohammed Shami goes against BCCI’s wishes, bowls 26 overs against Kerala

However, there is a concern for Simranjit. Her weight category is not part of the Olympic programme and she might have to switch to pursue her ambition for the quadrennial event.

That is however no concern for Lovlina, who notched a win against Australia’s Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Kaye Scott en route entering the 69kg semi-final.

“Worlds are very important because my category is in the Olympics. The first opponent (Atheyna Bylon of Panama) I faced here was a World Championships medallist and Rio Olympics participant. The second opponent was also a World Championship medallist (Kaye Scott). So, every bout you get tough competitors in my category,” said Lovlina, who will face Chinese Taipei’s Chen Nien-chin in the semi-final. “If I have to qualify for Olympics I have to beat every one. After this, Olympic qualifying will be there.”

Till 2016 Olympics, women’s boxing had three weight categories – 51kg, 60kg and 75kg. Two more weight classes – 57kg and 69kg – are set to be added from the next edition. That makes Sonia’s and Lovlina’s weight classes more important.

Mohammad Ali Qamar, the first Indian boxer to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal, says four medals at the World Championship are a good sign but it could have been better.

“Losses of Bhagyabati Kachari (81kg) and Manisha Maun (54kg) were disappointing. Both played well but could not enter the medal round. Next up for the girls are the Olympic qualifiers and that will be crucial. For the girls whose weight categories are not there, the challenge will be more,” said Qamar, who a coach of the Indian team.

So far, India have only one Olympic medallist in women’s boxing – Mary Kom. The fresh-faced youngsters are giving hope of adding to that.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 21:27 IST