WWE champion hints at a possible fight against Tyson Fury

WWE champion hints at a possible fight against Tyson Fury

McIntryre won the title after beating Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36 and on Monday, he successfully defended it against Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank.

other-sports Updated: May 11, 2020 17:29 IST
www.hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sayan Ghosh
New Delhi
A file photo of Tyson Fury.
A file photo of Tyson Fury.(WWE)
         

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre gave a slight hint at a future match against boxing megastar Tyson Fury in what can be considered as a ‘Battle of Britain’. McIntryre won the title after beating Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36 and on Monday, he successfully defended it against Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank. Fury himself is no stranger to professional wrestling as he defeated Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel event last year.

“Right now, I’m concerned about our superstars getting the opportunity first,” McIntyre told Bang Showbiz, per The Sun.

“They’re the ones that have worked the hardest for it, those are the ones that deserve it. They’re going to get [a stadium show], this is a project down the line obviously.

“But maybe that’s where the match with Fury happens, as a Battle of Britain.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced WWE to shoot programmes with crowds and as a result, they are trying out different ways to attract eyeballs. A match between the reigning champion and a superstar like Fury is something that fans will certainly find intriguing and that can results into a surge in popularity for the brand. As a result, the chances of this encounter taking place in the future seems quite high at the moment.

“The big thing is, we want our fan base to be there but we also want to attract some eyes that maybe aren’t on the WWE product” he continued.

“Tyson Fury is a smart guy, he understands the magnitude of WWE and the global reach.

“[He’s] an entertainer. He mentioned my name leading up to WrestleMania, I mentioned his name after I won at WrestleMania.

“He latched right onto it, we got into a back and forth. He understands that Tyson Fury versus the WWE champion Drew McIntyre could be a huge match.”

