e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

WWE expected to announce Brock Lesnar vs Velasquez; Braun Strowman vs Tyson Fury for Crown Jewel

Lesnar, who won the world heavyweight championship last week, was attacked by Velasquez after his match. The duo is no stranger to each other as they have faced each other inside an octagon at UFC 121 back in 2010. Velasquez won by TKO inside five minutes.

other-sports Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Brock Lesnar vs Velasquez; Braun Strowman vs Tyson Fury can be a reality in Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar vs Velasquez; Braun Strowman vs Tyson Fury can be a reality in Crown Jewel(HT Collage)
         

Brock Lesnar looks all but confirmed to face Cain Velasquez at WWE Crown Jewel which takes place on October 31 in Riyadh while Braun Strowman’s match against professional boxer Tyson Fury is also on the verge of being stamped. WWE has announced a press conference where all these four superstars will be attendance.

Historically the company does not make these announcements in such manner but since both Velasquez and Fury come from UFC and boxing, respectively the move of WWE does not come as a surprise. UFC organises press conferences to announce big matches and a pre-match presser on the eve of the event as well.

 

Lesnar, who won the world heavyweight championship last week, was attacked by Velasquez after his match. The duo is no stranger to each other as they have faced each other inside an octagon at UFC 121 back in 2010. Velasquez won by TKO inside five minutes.

For the first time since his comeback to WWE, Lesnar had a sense of fear on his face when Velasquez was walking down along with Rey Mysterio.

 

Strowman had a confrontation with Fury at Smackdown’s Fox debut last week. The champion also jumped out to give it back to the ‘Monster Among Men’ but was stopped by the officials. This week on Raw, the duo had a face-off that continued even when the show had gone off the air.

One of the biggest things that remain to be seen if the ongoing storylines will continue or will they culminate at the Crown Jewel.

The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Rusev, King Corbin, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair are confirmed to travel Riyadh. Triple H will also be on the show but a match for him has not been confirmed yet.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 17:01 IST

tags
top news
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
Oct 09, 2019 17:20 IST
China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: Report
China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: Report
Oct 09, 2019 15:26 IST
Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir; PDP, NC also iffy
Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir; PDP, NC also iffy
Oct 09, 2019 14:38 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for development of lithium-ion batteries
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for development of lithium-ion batteries
Oct 09, 2019 16:02 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Oct 09, 2019 13:20 IST
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Oct 09, 2019 16:10 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
other sports