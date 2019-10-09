WWE expected to announce Brock Lesnar vs Velasquez; Braun Strowman vs Tyson Fury for Crown Jewel

other-sports

Brock Lesnar looks all but confirmed to face Cain Velasquez at WWE Crown Jewel which takes place on October 31 in Riyadh while Braun Strowman’s match against professional boxer Tyson Fury is also on the verge of being stamped. WWE has announced a press conference where all these four superstars will be attendance.

Historically the company does not make these announcements in such manner but since both Velasquez and Fury come from UFC and boxing, respectively the move of WWE does not come as a surprise. UFC organises press conferences to announce big matches and a pre-match presser on the eve of the event as well.

Lesnar, who won the world heavyweight championship last week, was attacked by Velasquez after his match. The duo is no stranger to each other as they have faced each other inside an octagon at UFC 121 back in 2010. Velasquez won by TKO inside five minutes.

For the first time since his comeback to WWE, Lesnar had a sense of fear on his face when Velasquez was walking down along with Rey Mysterio.

Strowman had a confrontation with Fury at Smackdown’s Fox debut last week. The champion also jumped out to give it back to the ‘Monster Among Men’ but was stopped by the officials. This week on Raw, the duo had a face-off that continued even when the show had gone off the air.

One of the biggest things that remain to be seen if the ongoing storylines will continue or will they culminate at the Crown Jewel.

The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Rusev, King Corbin, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair are confirmed to travel Riyadh. Triple H will also be on the show but a match for him has not been confirmed yet.

