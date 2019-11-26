WWE has a challenger who thinks he ‘can flatten Brock Lesnar in 30 seconds’

other-sports

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 17:58 IST

Brock Lesnar has been the most dominant WWE superstar of the last decade with multiple WrestleMania main-event and numerous title reigns. Lesnar is often called Vince McMahon’s ‘Golden Boy’ (sorry Roman) and has been the most protected superstar in the last 3-4 years. He is the current WWE champion and looks set to defend the title will next year’s WrestleMania. There are not a lot of challengers left in the WWE who can claim to have a realistic chance of beating Lesnar.

Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, The Undertaker, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan - all have been vanquished by Lesnar. Maybe ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt has a claim to topple Lesnar. So might challenge ‘The Beast’ in the near future? There might be someone willing to take the fight to Lesnar.

Lineal boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has called out Lesnar for a match inside the WWE or any other form of combat sports. Fury made his WWE debut recently at Crown Jewel where he defeated Braun Strowman and now wants to challenge the biggest WWE superstar right now.

“Yeah, I fancy a fight with Brock, for sure. (He’s) pretty handy, but I can flatten him.”

“In a WWE match or in a proper fight, I can flatten Brock Lesnar in 30 seconds,” Fury told True Geordie podcast.

It would be interesting to see what WWE makes of Fury’s challenge to Lesnar.

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently made a statement he thinks that Lesnar has been the biggest superstar for WWE in the past decade. Even though there were a lot of options, Stone Cold made the choice. The reason that he gives is a logical one but something that might be disputed among the WWE Universe.

“You dang sure have to put Brock Lesnar on it because I think Brock is the guy,” Austin told the CBS Sports’ State of Combat podcast.

“Can you give me another name?”

“With Brock, you can say ‘part-time’ or this or whatever, but when Brock goes to the ring, I still get a sense of danger or I sense that I don’t really know what he is going to do,” Austin said.

“How often does he go to Suplex City? How bad did he really hurt somebody? What’s he going to do to this opponent or what is he going to do to dismantle him?”