WWE NXT Results: Adam Cole retains championship on night of surprise returns

Updated: Oct 03, 2019

The excitement at the Full Sail University in Orlando was palpable as WWE NXT debuted its two-hour format on the USA Network on Wednesday and the brand did not disappoint on arguably its biggest night. With AEW Dynamite also vying for ratings in the so-called ‘Wednesday Night Wars’, NXT had to start strong and they decided to go with the championship match between Adam Cole and Matt Riddle as the opener. The duo produced brilliant performances as the match was filled with near falls and high-flying moves but Cole was able to retain with a bit of help from the cast on his injured hand.

With NXT also finding a space on cable TV, most fans were of the opinion that the brand will now be at par with RAW or SmackDown and it did not take long to prove them right. After the match, Finn Balor appeared and he announced his return to NXT by throwing the challenge to Cole. Finn, a multiple time NXT champion, found relative success in the other brands but his return to NXT means that a number of high-profile talent can make their way to the Full Sail University in the near future.

The domination of the Undisputed Era continued on Wednesday as the team of Bobby Fish and Kylie O’Rielly defeated The Street Profits in the main event of the night. It was the numbers advantage that helped Undisputed Era once again as Roderick Strong helped them out in the high-octane encounter. At the end of the match, Adam Cole came out to celebrate his faction’s win but was interrupted by the returning Tommaso Ciampa who made his first appearence after a lengthy injury absence.

In the other matches of the night, Io Shirai registered a hard-fought win over Mia Yim while former UK champion Pete Dunne defeated Danny Birch before he was attacked by Damian Priest. In the women’s championship match, Candice LeRae fought with heart and soul but Shayna Baszler was able to retain the belt once again by submission. LeRae was able to put together a flurry of offenses but it was the reigning champion who had the final laugh as she locked her opponent in a nasty choke hold.

It was also a big night for the Indian tag team of Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh as they took part in their first dark match ahead of the TV tapings. The duo looked quite dominant against the team of Daniela Roma and Julio Rivera as they registered a comfortable win to continue their impressive run.

