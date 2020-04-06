WWE WrestleMania 36: Edge overcomes Randy Orton in brutal Last Man Standing match

other-sports

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 07:35 IST

Edge returned to the squared circle after more than 8 years out at WWE Royal Rumble. Randy Orton attacked Edge on Monday Night Raw to kick start a bitter rivalry. Orton also landed an RKO on Edge’s wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix to make it more personal. The bitter rivalry reached its culmination at WrestleMania 36.

Edge and Orton fought all around the WWE Performance Center. There were many unique spots such as this one:-

And this one:-

Every equipment and situation was used as both Orton and Edge showed brutality to its limits. Orton suffered a gash to his shoulders in the emotionally-charred match. In the end, Edge considered a match-ending chair shot to Orton’s head (what goes around comes around) and went through with it to win the match. Edge’s return run in WWE could be lethal.

One person’s loss is another person’s gain. The Coronavirus pandemic has thrown a curveball to the sporting world with events being cancelled or postponed. WWE decided to hold its annual WrestleMania 36 PPV on schedule. One of the biggest matches on the card was Roman Reigns vs Goldberg for the WWE Championship. The dream Spear vs Spear match was on its way. However, Roman decided to pull out from the match due to his history with leukemia and WWE announced a replacement on SmackDown.

It was the ‘Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman. Goldberg had a different challenge altogether on his hand and he started off with a bang. Several spears and it looked like the end was near and Goldberg would retain his title. But that wasn’t the case as Strowman proved a challenge too big for Goldberg.

Running powerslam after powerslam led to Strowman winning his first world title in the WWE. The environment wasn’t ideal for such an important occasion for him but Roman’s absence has finally pushed him to the top of the food chain.