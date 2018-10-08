Youth Olympics: Tushar Mane wins silver in men’s 10m air rifle

Indian shooter Tushar Mane bagged a silver medal in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event at the ongoing Youth Olympic Games. Mane scored a total of 247.5 points to finish second on the podium, while Grigorii Shamakov of Russia clinched gold with 249.2 points. Aleksa Mitrovic of Serbia settled for a bronze medal with a score of 227.9 points.

The medal is India’s first in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

In the qualification round held earlier in the day, Mane had shot 623.7 to finish third and qualify for the final.

India is being represented by 46 athletes in 13 sports in the prestigious event. This is India’s largest ever contingent at the Youth Olympics.

India won two medals -- a silver and a bronze -- in the last Youth Olympics in 2014 in Nanjing in China

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 09:23 IST